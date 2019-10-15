Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average is $49.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

