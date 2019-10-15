Financial Contrast: Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) and Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH)

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) and Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Wyndham Destinations and Red Lion Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Destinations 0 4 5 0 2.56 Red Lion Hotels 0 0 1 0 3.00

Wyndham Destinations currently has a consensus price target of $58.08, indicating a potential upside of 25.94%. Red Lion Hotels has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.33%. Given Red Lion Hotels’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Red Lion Hotels is more favorable than Wyndham Destinations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Wyndham Destinations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Red Lion Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Wyndham Destinations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Red Lion Hotels shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wyndham Destinations and Red Lion Hotels’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Destinations $3.93 billion 1.08 $672.00 million $4.69 9.83 Red Lion Hotels $135.85 million 1.17 $1.96 million ($0.45) -14.02

Wyndham Destinations has higher revenue and earnings than Red Lion Hotels. Red Lion Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wyndham Destinations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wyndham Destinations and Red Lion Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Destinations 11.67% -90.37% 6.89% Red Lion Hotels -4.41% -8.48% -5.55%

Dividends

Wyndham Destinations pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Red Lion Hotels does not pay a dividend. Wyndham Destinations pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Wyndham Destinations has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Lion Hotels has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wyndham Destinations beats Red Lion Hotels on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Exchange & Rentals segment offers vacation exchange services and products to owners of VOIs; and manages and markets vacation rental properties primarily on behalf of independent owners. As of June 25, 2019, it had approximately 220 vacation ownership resorts. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. also has relationships with approximately 4,300 vacation ownership resorts. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation and changed its name to Wyndham Destinations, Inc. in May 2018. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Red Lion Hotels Company Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands. It also develops technology and system offerings for the hospitality industry. As of December 31, 2018, it had a network of 1,318 franchised hotels, including a total of 83,800 rooms. The company was formerly known as WestCoast Hospitality Corporation and changed its name to Red Lion Hotels Corporation in September 2005. Red Lion Hotels Corporation was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

