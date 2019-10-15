Fetch (FET) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.60 Million

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Fetch token can currently be purchased for about $0.0447 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and WazirX. Over the last week, Fetch has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Fetch has a market capitalization of $27.06 million and approximately $7.60 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00044151 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.00 or 0.06046512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00001095 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00042477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00017088 BTC.

Fetch Profile

Fetch is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,374,024 tokens. The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

