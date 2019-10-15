Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 23,527 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,527 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 45,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $90,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.68. 338,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,643,263. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

