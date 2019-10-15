Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $42.47 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Entergy comprises about 1.4% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Entergy worth $42,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Entergy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.90. The company had a trading volume of 79,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,615. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $118.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.29.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.89.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 21,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,358,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Leo P. Denault sold 24,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,156 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,830. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

