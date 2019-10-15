Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $28.93 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $28,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total value of $1,027,279.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $228.41. 79,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,773. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.17. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $164.78 and a 12 month high of $234.27.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

