Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $9,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

BATS:IYJ traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.31. 10,306 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.16 and its 200-day moving average is $155.90. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.