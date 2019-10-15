Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Argus

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its target price boosted by analysts at Argus to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.

FAST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

FAST traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.80. 5,383,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,750,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.37. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $36.58.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $28,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 5,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $188,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,604 shares of company stock valued at $138,479. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 163,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 80,748 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 172,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 89,812 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

