Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,018 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Farfetch worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 9,359.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.34.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 25.53% and a negative net margin of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Farfetch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Farfetch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.23.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

