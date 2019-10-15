Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Hits $0.0127

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 62.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges including Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $57,588.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00044543 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007386 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.51 or 0.06013083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001100 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00043024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00017040 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

