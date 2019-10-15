Family Capital Trust Co Buys 354 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Family Capital Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $251,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,935. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.75. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $188.30.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.4696 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

