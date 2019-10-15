Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Raised by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Facebook by 70.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded up $6.08 on Tuesday, hitting $189.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,590,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,222,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 12,267 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.12, for a total value of $2,258,600.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 48,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,356.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 237,823 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total transaction of $43,462,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,604,556 shares of company stock valued at $664,101,293. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Summit Redstone assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.62.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

