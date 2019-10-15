Experience Points (XP) Price Up 51% Over Last 7 Days

Experience Points (CURRENCY:XP) traded down 46.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Experience Points has a total market cap of $479,202.00 and $2,440.00 worth of Experience Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Experience Points coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. During the last week, Experience Points has traded up 51% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Experience Points

Experience Points is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Experience Points’ total supply is 323,973,464,770 coins and its circulating supply is 289,170,861,741 coins. The Reddit community for Experience Points is /r/thebigxp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Experience Points is www.xpcoin.io . Experience Points’ official message board is forum.xpcoin.io . Experience Points’ official Twitter account is @theBigXP

Buying and Selling Experience Points

Experience Points can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Bleutrade, Coindeal, CoinExchange, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Experience Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Experience Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Experience Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

