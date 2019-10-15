Exane Derivatives Sells 24,849 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Exane Derivatives lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,849 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in General Electric were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 10,516.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 307,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,096,748. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The company has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Thomas W. Horton acquired 55,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $498,336.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,336.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $45,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $149,325. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745 in the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

