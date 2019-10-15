Exane Derivatives Sells 1,431 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Exane Derivatives lowered its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

NOBL stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.24. The company had a trading volume of 264,711 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.10. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.3637 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.