Exane Derivatives Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 102.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,057 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,307,000 after buying an additional 4,761,300 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $591,885,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 31,276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,371,000 after buying an additional 841,019 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,976,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,645,326,000 after buying an additional 518,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total transaction of $1,781,206.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $321.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $272.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nomura upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

COST stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,195. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $307.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.87 and its 200-day moving average is $266.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

