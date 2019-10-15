Exane Derivatives Buys 5,579 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen accounts for 0.7% of Exane Derivatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABC traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $83.20. 572,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $94.85.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $45.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 47.88%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

In other news, insider John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $1,253,851.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,751.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $1,729,545.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares in the company, valued at $13,423,114.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,506 shares of company stock worth $9,412,050. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

