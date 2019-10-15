Exane Derivatives Boosts Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $207.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.34. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $162.90 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.90.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

