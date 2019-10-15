Exane Derivatives Acquires 2,478 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.4% of Exane Derivatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 13,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Account Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Account Management LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

GLD traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.60. 677,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,368,101. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $113.42 and a one year high of $146.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.81.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

