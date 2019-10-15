Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Trading Down 0.5%

Evgen Pharma PLC (LON:EVG)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.80 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.80 ($0.18), 5,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 207,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.88 ($0.18).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Evgen Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 million and a PE ratio of -5.14.

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. Its core technology is Sulforadex, which include synthetic and stabilized analogues of the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane. The company's lead product is SFX-01, a synthetic version of sulforaphane stabilised that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage, as well as in preclinical stage for multiple sclerosis and clinical stage to treat prostate cancer.

