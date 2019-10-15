Everyman Media Group PLC (LON:EMAN) Insider Sells £874,959.75 in Stock

Everyman Media Group PLC (LON:EMAN) insider Paul Wise sold 499,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £874,959.75 ($1,143,289.89).
Shares of Everyman Media Group stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 182.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 185.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00. Everyman Media Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 237.89 ($3.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57.
