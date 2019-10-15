Everyman Media Group PLC (LON:EMAN) Insider Sells £874,959.75 in Stock

Everyman Media Group PLC (LON:EMAN) insider Paul Wise sold 499,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £874,959.75 ($1,143,289.89).

Shares of Everyman Media Group stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 182.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 185.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00. Everyman Media Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 237.89 ($3.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages cinemas in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 22 venues with 69 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group Plc in October 2013.

