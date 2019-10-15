Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the August 30th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

In related news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $66,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $706,300. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 745,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,827,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $503,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Evergy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 825,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,631,000 after buying an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 292,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in Evergy by 2.2% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock opened at $63.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.16. Evergy has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $67.81.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 71.16%.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

