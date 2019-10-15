E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect E*TRADE Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. E*TRADE Financial has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 5,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $230,824.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,728.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 53,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,420,925.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,003.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ETFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.04.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

