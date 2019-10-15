Ethouse Price Down 11.2% This Week (HORSE)

Ethouse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Ethouse has a total market capitalization of $160,404.00 and $3.00 worth of Ethouse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethouse token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethouse has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethouse alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00044278 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $500.04 or 0.06099228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000419 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001099 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00043007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016988 BTC.

About Ethouse

Ethouse is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. Ethouse’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,618,782 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethouse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethouse is medium.com/@ethorse . The official website for Ethouse is ethouse.app . Ethouse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam

Buying and Selling Ethouse

Ethouse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethouse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethouse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethouse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethouse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.