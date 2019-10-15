ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Stock Position Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 215.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPAY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ruggie Capital Group grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

IPAY opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.17. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

