Eternity (ENT) Market Cap Hits $9,122.00

Eternity (CURRENCY:ENT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Eternity has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Eternity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Livecoin. Eternity has a total market capitalization of $9,122.00 and $147.00 worth of Eternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eternity alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Eternity Coin Profile

Eternity (CRYPTO:ENT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Eternity’s total supply is 6,548,229 coins. Eternity’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group . Eternity’s official website is ent.eternity-group.org

Eternity Coin Trading

Eternity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.