Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Set at $350.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a $350.00 target price on Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price target on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $303.77.

Shares of ESS opened at $327.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $235.51 and a 1 year high of $333.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $325.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.18.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($1.86). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $361.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.26, for a total value of $810,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,823.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Schall sold 35,250 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.22, for a total value of $11,252,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,973,741.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,551 shares of company stock worth $25,904,657. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,055.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

