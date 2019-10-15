ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.56

ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and traded as low as $16.27. ERSTE GRP BK A/S shares last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 11,860 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EBKDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ERSTE GRP BK A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded ERSTE GRP BK A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to the retail and corporate customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, Group Corporate Center, and Intragroup Elimination segments.

