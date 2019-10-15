Ero Copper’s (ERO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ero Copper has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$21.00.

ERO stock opened at C$16.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$8.55 and a 12 month high of C$25.69.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.0832318 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

