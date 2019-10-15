Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Given a $20.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 target price on Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Ero Copper and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $19.20.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

