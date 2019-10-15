Ergo Price Tops $0.61 on Top Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Ergo token can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00007367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $16,380.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00228164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.01045649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030530 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00090478 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo’s launch date was July 2nd, 2017. Ergo’s total supply is 5,718,975 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,672,901 tokens. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

Ergo Token Trading

Ergo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.