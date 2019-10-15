Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EQC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities lowered Equity Commonwealth from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Equity Commonwealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 86.78, a quick ratio of 86.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 11.9% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,280,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,212,000 after buying an additional 455,196 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 73.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 805,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,200,000 after buying an additional 341,800 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 21.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,598,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,659,000 after buying an additional 286,700 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth $5,334,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 97.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 319,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,401,000 after buying an additional 157,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

