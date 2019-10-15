Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report released on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HLF. Pi Financial raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $12.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $38.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.48. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $61.77.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 58.68%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 392,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,772,000 after buying an additional 179,771 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 192,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth $3,708,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 473.4% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 70,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 58,071 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.