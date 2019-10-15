Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James cut Acadia Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $28.93 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $45.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, CEO Debra K. Osteen purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,732.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 11.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,004,000 after purchasing an additional 156,081 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 42.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 297,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 89,395 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,342,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,709,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.