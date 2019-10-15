Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.95

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$107.95 and last traded at C$106.82, with a volume of 38723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$106.72.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$98.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$96.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$101.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$82.12.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$121.41 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Equitable Group Inc. will post 13.2799995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.83%.

In other Equitable Group news, Director Timothy Paul Charron sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.04, for a total value of C$26,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 441 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,881.64. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.02 per share, with a total value of C$96,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,080. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,745.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

