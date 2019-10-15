Epstein & White Financial LLC Purchases 740 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 0.4% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.84.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.94. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

