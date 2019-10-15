Epstein & White Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Epstein & White Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 54,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 18,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $6.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.68. The stock had a trading volume of 616,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,222,428. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $192,311.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $23,173,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,604,556 shares of company stock valued at $664,101,293 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $230.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.62.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

