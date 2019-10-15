Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

NVST has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Envista presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ:NVST opened at $29.08 on Monday. Envista has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $29.73.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $286,000.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

