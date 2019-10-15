Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Cut by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 747,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 135,500 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 3.5% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $21,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 121,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 81,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 64,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 36.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,236. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4425 per share. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 90.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.45.

In other news, Director Murray E. Brasseux bought 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

