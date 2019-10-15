Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 444,100 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the August 30th total of 485,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of EFSC stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.01. 1,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,689. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.16. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $36.09 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 25.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFSC. BidaskClub cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,459,000 after purchasing an additional 69,973 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 54.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,569,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,292,000 after buying an additional 553,566 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 574,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,903,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 425,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,691,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 354,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.