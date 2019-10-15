Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Position Increased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Entergy by 151.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 957.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 1,469.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 21,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,358,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,156 shares of company stock worth $6,188,830 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.55. The company had a trading volume of 93,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,615. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $118.86.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.03). Entergy had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

