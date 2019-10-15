Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ENOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock.

LON:ENOG opened at GBX 974 ($12.73) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 139.14. Energean Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of GBX 540 ($7.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,092 ($14.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 958.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 899.24.

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

