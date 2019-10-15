Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.60.

Several research firms have commented on EHC. Bank of America upgraded Encompass Health to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $56.74 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 7.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.