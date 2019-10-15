Emerson Wealth Management LLC Has $7.41 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Emerson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 5.5% of Emerson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Emerson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 358.0% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $82,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,657. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.64 and a 200-day moving average of $114.99.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

