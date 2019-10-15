Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.1% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 43,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 23,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 32,385 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.7% during the third quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 20,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.73. The stock had a trading volume of 237,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.38 and a twelve month high of $74.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens set a $71.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

