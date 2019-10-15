Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Short Interest Update

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 739,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the August 30th total of 619,900 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 283,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,613,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 270,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 100,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 115,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Shares of Ellington Financial stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.12. 6,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,724. The company has a market cap of $609.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 43.66, a quick ratio of 43.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.46 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EFC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.