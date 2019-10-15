Elite Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week (1337)

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Elite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. During the last week, Elite has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elite has a market capitalization of $286,454.00 and approximately $486.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004482 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00001062 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000825 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00049860 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Elite Profile

Elite (1337) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,302,901,517 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,548,402 coins. Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elite’s official website is www.elitecurrency.info

Buying and Selling Elite

Elite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

