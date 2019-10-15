Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Earns Average Rating from CIBC

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)‘s stock had its “average” rating reissued by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 50.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESI. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Element Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

NYSE ESI traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. 50,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,945. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.94 million. Element Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich acquired 7,500 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $71,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scot Benson acquired 10,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $93,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,598,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,281,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

