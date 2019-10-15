Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Earns Average Rating from CIBC

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)‘s stock had its “average” rating reissued by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 50.25% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESI. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Element Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.
NYSE ESI traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. 50,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,945. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.
In other news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich acquired 7,500 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $71,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scot Benson acquired 10,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $93,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,598,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,281,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
About Element Solutions
Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
