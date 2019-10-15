Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Short Interest Down 10.1% in September

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the August 30th total of 16,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, COO Scot Benson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $93,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $71,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

ESI traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. 3,191,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,025. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 71.86 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.94 million. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Element Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

