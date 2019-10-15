Eland Oil & Gas PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ELA)

Eland Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ELA) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Eland Oil & Gas stock opened at GBX 164 ($2.14) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 126.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 124.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89. Eland Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of GBX 94.60 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 140 ($1.83).

Several analysts have recently commented on ELA shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 193 ($2.52) price objective on shares of Eland Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 174 ($2.27) price objective (down from GBX 176 ($2.30)) on shares of Eland Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Eland Oil & Gas PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the OML 40 license, which covers an area of 498 square kilometers located in the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the Ubima field that covers an area of 65 square kilometers located in the northern part of Rivers State.

